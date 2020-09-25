CPI backs govt in gold smuggling controversy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Making it clear that the party won’t air dissent in the gold smuggling row, at least for the time being, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said the CPI is not a stick to beat the LDF.

In a clear climbdown from its opposition towards Jose K Mani’s entry to Left fold, the CPI said parties change their political stance depending on circumstances. Post bilateral discussions with the CPM, the CPI has changed its stance on the issue. CPI has decided to wait for the Mani faction to make its stance clear.

Asserting that the Left government had done nothing wrong in the smuggling row, Kanam alleged that there was a deliberate move by the Opposition to destroy the government’s image. Briefing the media on the state executive decisions here, Kanam said the chief minister has welcomed probe by any Central agency. The Opposition protests are a war cry against the masses.

Kanam said ex-principal secretary M Sivasankar is not being questioned in connection with the government’s involvement. “It’s about his personal relations with the accused. If he has erred, let him face action,” he said.Even as the CM said the probe was headed in the right direction, Kanam alleged a deliberate agenda by Central agencies to keep the Left government under constant shadow of doubt. “The probe into the gold smuggling by national agencies seems to revolve only around the Secretariat. It’s part of a campaign against the government. There seems no move to interrogate those with diplomatic immunity,” alleged Kanam. He also referred to concerted efforts by the Congress to weaken the government.

He denied reports that the executive witnessed criticism against the CM and minister K T Jaleel. “The CPI is not a stick to beat the Left. When there are deviations from the general policy, we point out the same,” said Kanam.During discussions, the executive observed that Jose cannot be compared to his father K M Mani as a mass leader. Most of the KC(M) voters with Jose Mani account for the UDF’s mass base. However talks remained inconclusive as the executive decided to wait for Jose Mani to announce its political stance.

Kanam criticises Jaleel, CM backs minister

T’Puram: Even as Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel justified the secretive manner in which he appeared for questioning by the Central agencies, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran criticised the minister’s action saying he ought not to have done so. However, within minutes of the CPI leader expressing his displeasure, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reiterated his support to Jaleel saying it was a sensible move. “In my opinion, there was no need for him to go secretly. He should have gone in the state car and given his statement,” Kanam said. However, Pinarayi said, “I’ve already made it clear why such an action was taken in the light of all that happened and that it was done to avoid unnecessary tension. Kanam is entitled to his views,” said the CM.