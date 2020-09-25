STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Demand to streamline patient care as ICU, ventilator admissions spike

Published: 25th September 2020 05:57 AM

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators moves up in the state, experts are stressing on a more focused approach to streamline patient care. Demands have also arisen to rework guidelines for home care of patients and for admission to Covid First-Line Treatment Centres (CFLTC).The absence of such measures may put pressure on the health system given the possibility of emergency care getting overwhelmed by rising cases.

“Sending all Covid positive cases to CFLTC or Covid hospitals makes no sense, especially when the daily count of cases has moved past the 6,000-mark,” said a health department official.Even if Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s call for home-based management is implemented in letter and spirit, uniformity has to be ensured in the standard operating procedure for the same, the official said. On Wednesday, the CM had stated that home care of patients will have to be given more attention to help lessen pressure on the health system and to allow more critical patients avail themselves of hospital care. 

A member of the state expert committee for Covid-19 said the system of home care is yet to be implemented fully. “Each district implemented the system in its own way. Uniformity will have to be brought in, which would mean that asymptomatic and category A patients (those with mild symptoms) will have to be placed under home care,” the member said. Before mandating the measure, the expert committee member stressed, the health department should come out with a robust plan on managing those in home care, shifting them to the nearest health facility when required and on providing appropriate training and guidance to caregivers. 

“In recent incidents in the state, two youngsters died of the infection after they were sent in home care. Problems arose when these young men with some risk factors were asked to opt for home care as the CFLTC turned out to be full. This shows that it isn’t the most eligible who are being treated at the CFLTC,” the member added. Earlier, the WHO had stated that the decision to isolate and monitor a Covid-19 patient at home should be made on a case-by-case basis. 

