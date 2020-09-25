Kerala ends controversial Sprinklr deal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the government deciding not to extend the deal, the agreement between the Sprinklr and the government has come to an end.Replying to a query, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state government had signed a with Sprinklr for a fixed time and that time has passed. There is nothing new in the termination in the deal, he said.

The state government’s move to seek the services of the US-based Sprinklr to collate and aggregate Covid-19 data in the State has courted big controversy. It assumed political significance when both the opposition Congress and the BJP attacked the LDF-led government over the deal.