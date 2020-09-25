Kerala’s daily Covid count jumps from 5K to 6K in a day

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state witnessed a sudden jump in new Covid-19 cases with the daily count jumping from 5,000-mark to 6,000-mark within a day.The state on Thursday saw a record single-day spike of 6,324 cases and a new high of local transmission cases at 5,321 cases. However, on a positive note, record number of people (3,168) recovered from the viral disease. While it took 203 days for the state to breach the 50,000-mark in total Covid cases, the next 50,000 was reached within next 23 days. However, only 13 days was required to reach the third 50,000-mark.

The state so far had recorded 1,54,456 Covid cases. “It was expected and the trend is not worrying,” said a health department official. “In the first week of September, the government was provided with reports from various agencies that the infection was just starting to peak and the state could expect a daily load of 5,000 to 6,000 cases within the next two weeks. Some have even predicted that the state’s total case tally will be anywhere between 2 and 3 lakh before it starts to come down,” this official said.

Briefing the media here, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government has no plans to introduce any kind of restriction even though the positive cases are on the rise. “At present, the government stands with the reopening of various sectors. All that one has to do is remain cautious and practice Covid protocol,” he said.

Pinarayi said the government’s alertness while handling influx of expatriates and the prevention and control activities it adopted, in general, has indeed helped the state contain the virus spread. “With the easing of travel restrictions and people from other states coming back in large numbers, there was a chance of high incidents of local transmission. But the state manage to contain the spread. However, the positive cases started accelerating during the Onam season and due to the demonstrations carried out without following the Covid protocol,” Pinarayi said.

