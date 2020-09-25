STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kottayam native tops KEAM entrance exam

For Pharmacy, 47,081 students figured in the list  — 34,260 girls and 12,821 boys. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ranklist of the Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical (KEAM) entrance examination, which turned controversial due to large-scale violation of Covid protocol during its conduct in July, was published on Thursday. In the Engineering stream, 53,236 students have found a place in the ranklist, including 27,733 girls and 25,503 boys. For Pharmacy, 47,081 students figured in the list  — 34,260 girls and 12,821 boys. 

“Despite Covid-related issues, 7,773 more students have found a place in the ranklist compared to the previous year. The admission process will begin on September 29,” said Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel who released the ranklist. 

Engineering ranklist 
Of the top 10 ranks in the Engineering stream, nine were bagged by boys. The top 10 rankholders were Varun K S from Kottayam, Gokul Govind T K from Kannur, Niyas Mon P from Malappuram, Aditya Byju from Kollam, Advaid Deepak from Kozhikode, Ebrahim Sohail Haris from Kasaragod, Thasleem Basil N from Malappuram, Akshay K Muraleedharan from Thrissur, Muhammed Nihad U from Malappuram, and Aleena M R from Kozhikode. 

Pharmacy ranklist 
The top three rankholders in the Pharmacy stream were Akshay Muraleedharan from Thrissur, Joyal James from Kasaragod, and Aditya Byju from Kollam.  While seven boys and three girls were among the top 10 rankholders, girls fared better when it came to the top 100 ranks. While 58 girls were among the top 100 rankholders, the remaining 42 slots went to boys.

