MT, Adoor sign online plea against Malayalam’s omission

KOCHI: Even as the mode of instruction in the lower primary and upper primary schools is Malayalam, when it comes to selecting teachers for these sections the testing agency seems to have conveniently done away with the subject from the syllabus. The Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) in the syllabus released for the LPSA/USPA (LPST/UPST examinations 2020) to be held in November has not included Malayalam as a subject.

Now a massive online signature campaign has been launched with well-known Malayalam literary figures N S Madhavan, M K Sanu, MT Vasudevan Nair, filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan signing the petition against the move. At the time of submission of the online protest letter, the movement had garnered signatures from around 35,000 people from all walks of life.

“The notification for the examination had come in 2018. But the syllabus was released just a few days ago. And when people went through the syllabus, it raised a red flag. The very subject which should be the base for testing the proficiency of the candidate aspiring to be a teacher in the LP and UP Malayalam medium schools was missing,” said P Premachandran, state coordinator of the protest, Aikya Malayala Prasthanam (AMP). “People from all walks of life including socio-cultural and literary figures condemning the PSC move. “

He said the AMP has submitted the memorandum to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and he has forwarded the petition to the Education Secretary for further action. According to Premachandran, the move by PSC is a sure shot step towards destroying our language. “When Malayalam has been made a subject even for the K-TET examination, on what grounds is PSC eliminating it. Also, the commission’s argument that the examination is being conducted in Malayalam is not valid,” he said.

Shiju V R, member, Aikya Malayala Prasthanam, said the same issue had happened in the last examination conducted by the PSC for the LP/UP teachers. “In the examination, around 90 per cent of marks have been allotted to subjects like mathematics, social studies and general knowledge, pedagogy and science. The remaining 10 per cent of marks have been allocated to the testing of knowledge in English,” Shiju said.

“However, whoever is setting the question paper to test the eligibility of the teachers, seem to have forgotten that as such there are no special posts for Malayalam teacher in the LP and UP schools in the state,” said Shiju.According to him, primary schools are the places where a student grasps the nuances of language. “Hence, it becomes very important to test the language proficiency of the candidate,” he said.

