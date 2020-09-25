‘Won’t align with LDF’: Puthussery quits KC(M)’s Jose faction

Abhilash Chandran By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Just as Jose K Mani-led Kerala Congress (M) has expedited its plans to join the LDF camp, those who oppose the Left alliance have started leaving the party. In a major setback to Jose, senior KC(M) leader and three-time MLA Joseph M Puthussery quit the party to join P J Joseph-led KC(M), following the path of other KM Mani loyalists such as C F Thomas, Joy Abraham, and Thomas Unniyadan. This is the first major split in Jose Mani-led KC(M) after Joseph and Jose parted ways following the demise of K M Mani.

Announcing the decision in Kottayam, Puthussery said he wanted to follow the political probity of Mani, who always stood by the UDF. “Even though Mani had to sever ties with the UDF after the 2016 Assembly elections, he chose to come back to the front. Those who follow in his footsteps can never align with the LDF,” he said.Puthussery also criticised the Jose-led leadership for its move to forge ties with the Left front. “Mani Sir had never been attacked the way LDF hunted him over the bar bribery case. It is an irony that those who claim the legacy of K M Mani are joining hands with the LDF after his demise. People can never accept this. The move is suicidal for the party,” he said.

Puthussery’s decision to jump camp came as shocker to the Jose group, which immediately launched damage control measures. Responding to the queries by TNIE, Jose said Puthussery left the party for parliamentary gains. “We expected such a move from Puthussery as he was keeping a distance from the party for quite a while. His ultimate aim is to secure a seat in the upcoming Assembly election,” Jose said.

Jose faction MLA N Jayaraj and party general secretary Stephen George also launched a scathing attack against Puthussery, alleging that the reasons cited by the latter were the usual justifications touted by fortune seekers.

“In fact, it is Puthussery who took a suicidal move when he sought asylum in the camp of those who are trying to destroy the party founded by K M Mani,” Stephen said.Meanwhile, the P J Joseph camp, which got a major boost with the arrival of Puthussery, expects further exodus from the rival faction. “There are several persons in the KC(M) who would never want to align with the LDF. We keep our doors open to all. Those who want to stick to the UDF can join us. There are no conditions,” said Joy Abraham, a prominent leader of the Joseph faction.