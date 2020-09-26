STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CAG officer who left Kerala following police harassment seeks action

It was in November 2016 that Haridas got a transfer to Kerala.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A senior audit officer of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has been knocking at the doors of the Kerala Home Department seeking action against two police officers who have been targeting him by slapping cases, allegedly acting in connivance with local CPM activists.T K Haridas, who hails from Mambaram in Thalassery, had to leave Kerala after requesting for a transfer to Nagaland, unable to bear harassment allegedly at the hands of the policemen at the Koothuparamba station. 

“Right from 2017, the police have been charging false cases against me. Every time I visit my family in Kannur, they target me and harass me with false cases. Finally, I decided to leave Kerala in November 2018,” Haridas told TNIE.

It was in November 2016 that Haridas got a transfer to Kerala. “Though service rules permit me to continue in my home state for seven years, I opted to leave the state in November 2018, due to harassment. I wrote a lot of petitions and letter to Kerala government, but haven’t received a favourable reply so far,” he said.

According to Haridas, it all began with an issue related to his property at Mambaram. “A few local people have interests in my property and they are putting pressure on me to heed to their demand for a portion of my land for laying a road to another property. Though they have an another road for access, they want me to part with a portion of my land as it’s situated adjacent to main road,” said Haridas. He said the office of the Kannur District Police Chief, in a letter dated December 12, 2019, had admitted to lapses committed by the two police officers in handling false complaints against him, but haven’t initiated any punitive action yet.

