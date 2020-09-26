Harley Davidson owners optimistic about service, spare parts support

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala has over 2,000 proud Harley Davidson motorcycle owners and many of them have taken the news of Harley Davidson deciding to discontinue manufacturing and scale down its operations in India with a heavy heart. Though the owners are slightly apprehensive about vehicle service and spare parts availability now, Rajesh S of Harley Owners Group (HOG), Kerala, said they need not worry as the company has guaranteed service through its distribution networks for the next 10 years.

“Harley Davidson is only closing down its manufacturing facility in India. This doesn’t mean they are stopping their operations here. They will sell the models in India after importing them,” Rajesh said, adding HOG has 1,500 members from Kerala.

DJ Savyo, who owns a Fat Boy model that he bought in 2014, said he inquired with the company officials and they assured continuous maintenance and service support for motorcycle owners in India. Another HOG member said most of the spare parts are still imported and there won’t be any issue in getting them. In Kerala, Harley Davidson motorcycles are sold through two dealerships, located in Kochi and Kozhikode.

“We haven’t received any official communication from Harley Davidson on the plan of action or even about its decision to shut down its manufacturing facility. We have raised the customers’ concerns before the firm,” said an official with the dealership.