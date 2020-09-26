STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Plastic carry bag ban gets a burial on sly in Covid times

The ban on plastic carry bags imposed by the state government before the pandemic broke out has failed to yield the desired results.

Published: 26th September 2020 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

plastic use, plastic bags

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: The ban on plastic carry bags imposed by the state government before the pandemic broke out has failed to yield the desired results. Though shopping complexes and supermarkets in the state started complying with the ban after the district administration and local bodies intensified enforcement activities, retailers, wayside vendors and even hotel owners seem to not care anymore.Unfortunately, the shop owners started using the banned plastic bags of below 50 microns again after the agencies concerned shifted their focus to the Covid containment measures.

“If the health and police officials used to conduct frequent raids on the markets and shops earlier, they have completely shifted their focus now. If they are not bothered about the rules, why should we worry about it? For shopkeepers like us, customers are important. If we force the customers to come with cloth bags, they will buy things from other shops. We don’t want to put ourselves in trouble by complying with the ban strictly,” said a vegetable vendor at the Kaloor market requesting anonymity.

The slackness showed by the district administration and local bodies have encouraged the public also to rely on the banned plastic bags. “The frequent raids conducted in the initial days of the ban forced us to carry cloth bags while going to the market. It was difficult to get plastic carry bags from the shops as they too were afraid of being caught. Now things are back to the earlier days as no one is worried and afraid,” said Nidhin, a resident of Kakkanad.

The wholesale dealers of plastic carry bags are using this as an opportunity to  peddle the banned product among shopkeepers. “Despite the government imposing a blanket ban on plastic carry bags, nearly 150 tonnes of plastic waste is being generated daily in the city alone. Still, the wholesale dealers are supplying the banned product in the city. It is evident that the corporation has taken a lackadaisical attitude to enforcing the government order. If the corporation had conducted frequent raids, the city could have reined in the use of banned plastic carry bags,” said C K  Peter, opposition councillor.

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
plastic plastic bag COVID 19
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp