TNIE photographer assaulted at fuel station

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The New Indian Express Chief Photographer Albin Mathew was brutally assaulted by the staff of a fuel outlet in Kochi on Friday. The incident took place when he was trying to take photographs of health department officials conducting Covid-19 tests at the BPCL-run outlet near the Kerala High Court.



The manager of the outlet along with other staff rushed towards him and attacked him while he was standing outside the premises and taking photographs. They surrounded him and snatched the camera, and the equipment was damaged in the process.

The attackers also snatched the mask he was wearing. Police personnel in a patrol vehicle passing through the route intervened and rescued him from the spot. Albin, who suffered heavy blows, was later taken to the Ernakulam Government General Hospital for a detailed medical checkup.

Following a complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 143, 149, 323, 427 and 341 of the IPC. “We have registered a case and the accused will be arrested soon,” said Central police station Inspector Vijayashankar. Albin had reached the spot based on an information that health authorities were conducting Covid tests at the fuel station. Though he showed his ID card, the assault continued.