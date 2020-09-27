Balabhaskar's death: CBI conducts polygraph tests

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The CBI on Saturday conducted polygraph tests on Vishnu Somasundaram and Kalabhavan Sobi in connection with the probe into the death of violinist Balabhaskar. A special team from Chennai and Bengaluru are camping in Kochi to conduct the polygraph tests. Vishnu has been subjected to lie detector test because of his alleged involvement in Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case while Kalabhavan Sobi was subjected to the test because he had given a statement that some suspicious incidents occurred at the place of the accident which he witnessed.Vishnu was Balabhaskar’s manager.