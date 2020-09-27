Bar scam: Congress to cash in on LDF convener’s comments

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan’s confession that former KC(M) chairman KM Mani was not involved in the bar scam, the KPCC decided to take it up as a political weapon where they have kicked off a social media campaign. KPCC leadership has started a Facebook profile campaign with the picture of Mani urging the CPM to apologise to him.

Two days after the Congress successfully managed to appease former Tiruvalla MLA Joseph M Puthusserry to the P J Joseph faction from the rival Jose K Mani faction, the Congress has set off another campaign posthumously in favour of Mani. The Congress is expecting an exodus of party workers from Jose faction to the rival camp which would only strengthen the UDF further. A large group of Jose faction leaders are not keen to move to the Left camp.

Now they have decided to cash in on Vijayaraghavan’s claim in favour of Mani. KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala and former chief minister Oommen Chandy have since changed their Facebook profile picture. They said that when the LDF was baying for Mani’s blood, the LDF convener proclaimed the KC (M) leader’s innocence. Chennithala urged that it is high time the CPM leadership apologised to Kerala society and also to Mani posthumously.Oommen Chandy said that Vijayaraghavan’s revelation makes it clear that LDF had launched a political vendetta against Mani.

Vijayaraghavan was misquoted: Kodiyeri

T’Puram: CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the LDF convener Vijayaraghavan has made clear that he was misquoted by a section of the media. “Since K M Mani has passed away, now there’s no relevance for such discussions. Mani is a respected political leader and we don’t want to show disrespect to him,” said Kodiyeri.