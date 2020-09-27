Bineesh Kodiyeri land deals: ED sends letter to district registrars

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money trail in the smuggling of gold through the diplomatic channel, has sent a letter to all district registrars, seeking details of the of immovable assets owned by Bineesh, the son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

In the letter sent on September 11, the ED also directed that since these properties are under investigation, any transaction of these assets must not be done without informing the agency. ED suspects the properties owned by Bineesh are part of the proceeds of the crime.