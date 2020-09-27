STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CBI investigation: CPM to put up strong political resistance against Life Mission

  Though a bit delayed, the Left leadership has realised the mistake in an open invite for a Central investigation into the gold smuggling case.

Published: 27th September 2020 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan | File pic

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though a bit delayed, the Left leadership has realised the mistake in an open invite for a Central investigation into the gold smuggling case. Keen to avoid the same, the CPM is putting up a strong resistance against the CBI investigation into the Life Mission project. Found itself trapped in the midst of investigations by four Central agencies, the CPM is all set to launch a major political offensive. Party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the CPM will not surrender before the BJP at any cost.

Accusing the BJP of initiating a politically motivated investigation by keeping the state government in the dark, the CPM is set to politically defend the government. The state committee meeting on Saturday decided to launch an elaborate political campaign to counter propaganda against the government. Briefing the media on the decisions taken at the meeting, Kodiyeri said right at the time when Central agencies began probe into the smuggling case itself, the party had made it clear that it would make its stance clear at the right moment.

The CPM secretariat and state committee offered full support to the government. The CBI initiated an investigation, bypassing the state government. It could have informed the government, he added.Launching a political campaign against the BJP and the Congress, the Left is organising a counter campaign on September 29. 

