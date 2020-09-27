STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ED suspects properties owned by Bineesh part of proceeds of crime in gold smuggling case

In the letter sent on September 11, ED requested to send certified copies of the sale deeds and encumbrance certificates of all properties available in records.

Published: 27th September 2020 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 06:43 AM

Bineesh Kodiyeri

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the money trail in the smuggling of gold via diplomatic channel, suspects the properties owned by Bineesh Kodiyeri are part of the proceeds of the crime.This was stated in the letter given by ED to all district registrars in the state seeking details of immovable assets owned by Bineesh, the son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, in each district.

In the letter sent on September 11, ED requested to send certified copies of the sale deeds and encumbrance certificates of all properties available in records. “All properties related to Bineesh are being investigated as they are suspected to be part of proceeds of crime under Section 16, 17 and 18 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and other related offenses,” stated in the letter.

These sections of the Act details the punishment for acts of terrorism and conspiracy.ED also directed that since these properties are under investigation, any transaction in relation to the immovable assets must not be done without informing the agency.ED on September 9 had interrogated Bineesh at its Kochi office for 11 hours. 

First line of ED’s letter leads to arrest speculation
Different interpretations of the first line of the ED’s letter to registrars led to speculation and news reports that the agency has registered a case against Bineesh. The first line of the letter read: “ED, Cochin Zonal Office is investigating a case (ECIR/KCZO/31/2020) against below mentioned persons.” The letter had named Bineesh in the second paragraph and also listed his temporary and permanent addresses. ECIR/KCZO/31/2020 is the case number of the gold smuggling case.

 What might caused the confusion is the letter retaining parts of an earlier letter that sought the details of Swapna, Sandeep and Sarith. “Currently, Bineesh he is not an accused in the case. But he is one of the prime suspects for us and his involvement is being probed. We will call him again for questioning,” an ED officer said. Meanwhile, on Saturday, CPM State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan reiterated that he or his party would not intervene to prevent any investigation against his son Bineesh. “Let there by investigation by any agency. If he’s guilty let them take action. We won’t intervene to prevent any such probe,” said Kodiyeri responding to questions.

Comments

