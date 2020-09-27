STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala’s daily Covid caseload jumps to 7k, active cases cross 50k

The state faces a worrying surge in Coronavirus cases as the single-day spike touched the 7,000 mark for the first time.

Published: 27th September 2020 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2020 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

covid testing

For representational purpose. (Photo | Debdatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state faces a worrying surge in Coronavirus cases as the single-day spike touched the 7,000 mark for the first time. The new high was recorded after 58,779 samples were tested within 24 hours. With this, the total active cases in the state crossed the 50,000 mark and stands at 52, 678.

Meanwhile, capital district’s infection transmission registered a new high on Saturday as more than 1000 fresh cases were reported. This is for the first time that a district is registering 1,000 and more cases in a day. Other than Thiruvananthapuram, six other districts (Malappuram, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Kollam and Palakkad) had more than five hundred cases on the day.

“The state is facing a precarious moment. From here the momentum might swing both ways. Either the cases could be brought down through collective effort or it will head for the worse - reporting 10,000 or more cases in a day,” said a health department officer.

September to be harshest 
The state witnessed new peaks in terms of daily caseload this month itself, as cases first crossed the 3,000 mark, then 4,000 mark and then climbed to 5,000, 6,000 and now 7,000. “The way cases are rising is alarming. Whenever the testing of samples increased, the state’s caseload went up drastically. On four occasions, the cases crossed the 4,000 mark. Then all of a sudden it jumped to the 5,000 mark (on September 23). The very next day it jumped to the 6,000 mark and then to the 7,000 mark,” added the officer. Those who seek ICU/ventilator care are also increasing slowly as the state currently has 378 in ICU care and 93 under ventilator care.

6,004 contact transmission cases
The day recorded the highest spike (6,004) in contact transmission cases. These include 664 cases whose source of infection remains unknown. The recovered cases on the day were 3,199. As many as 21 deaths were confirmed, taking the Covid toll to 656.

