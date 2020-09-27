STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Life Mission: Vigilance to return files once preliminary probe is over

Since each file has over 300 pages, we need to study them in detail, says Vigilance officer

Published: 27th September 2020

The under-construction Life Mission housing project at Wadakkanchery

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance has drawn flak from the Opposition for taking away important files from the LSG department at the Secretariat as part of preliminary investigation into the LIFE Mission scam. However, Vigilance sources said that the files are being verified and it will be duly returned to the department at the earliest.Speaking to TNIE, V G Vinod Kumar, SP, Vigilance, Kottayam unit, who is leading the probe said that the files were taken for a detailed study. “We could not complete verifying the files at the department itself on a single day. Since it has more than 300 pages, we need to study it in detail. So we took the files and they will be returned as per the procedure. The inspection was conducted based on the letter forwarded to all the departments in Secretariat by the Vigilance director”, he said.

CBI probe is on FCRA violation: Vigilance 
On the allegation that the Vigilance probe is an   eyewash when the CBI has started investigation, Vinod Kumar said that the CBI took over the probe to investigate FCRA (Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act) violation as the deal was signed between an Indian firm and UAE-based charity organisation.

“CBI is looking only at the angle of FCRA violation while Vigilance is conducting a preliminary probe based on the Supreme Court direction that some persons involved in the deal had allegedly accepted bribe in the form of commission. So the CBI’s entry will not affect our investigation,” Vinod added. He also hinted that interrogation of the persons and officers involved in the deal will be conducted after the completion of file inspection. Sources said the inspection will be continued at various departments in the Secretariat from Monday.

The CBI will conduct an inspection in the Secretariat next week. Ministers and former Chief Executive Officer of LIFE Mission U V Jose will also come under the jurisdiction of the probe.The state government announced a Vigilance probe into the bribery allegations in the LIFE Mission housing project at Wadakkanchery in Thrissur last Tuesday. Opposition parties had alleged several political leaders and officers had accepted huge sums as commission for implementing the project. 

Meticulous probe into Life Mission row will land CM in jail: Mullappally
T’Puram:  Launching a scathing criticism against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the LDF Government, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran claimed on Saturday that the chief minister would end up behind bars if the CBI conducted a meticulous probe into the corruption row regarding the Life Mission project. Mullappally told mediapersons at the Indira Bhavan here on Saturday that it was ‘suspicious’ that soon after a CBI enquiry was ordered into the issue, the vigilance officials seized files pertaining to the project. This may have been a ploy to destroy the evidence, as the CBI is expected to come after various cabinet ministers including Pinarayi, he alleged. 

