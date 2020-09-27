Muslim League bid to form anti-Left alliance with BJP: Kodiyeri

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan unleashed a major political attack against the Muslim League. The Muslim League has been trying to form an anti-Left political alliance with the BJP. At a time when there’s an attempt to create an anti-Muslim mindset, the Left government will protect the minorities, he said.Kodiyeri said that, going by the current political situation in the state, the Left will continue in power. To prevent this, the IUML is joining hands with the BJP. “IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty stated it. The BJP is no longer a political enemy for the League.

This can have far-reaching consequences. The IUML wants to ensure a government dominated by League. That’s why it’s trying to join hands with Jamaat e Islami and SDPI,” said Kodiyeri. In the past whenever there was a favourable political environment for the Left to continue in power, similar alliances had come up, said Kodiyeri referring to the political developments in 1960 and 1991.

He said the farm legislations passed by Parliament are an encroachment on the rights of state governments. The CPM welcomes the state government’s move to approach the Supreme Court against the same. Kodiyeri accused UDF MPs from the state for acting like the BJP’s B team in Lok Sabha. In the coming local body polls, the CPM will take a political stance aimed at defeating both the UDF and the BJP. Responding to questions over K T Jaleel, Kodiyeri said there are no differences of opinion in the Left on the issue.