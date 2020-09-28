STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Agency submits report on Global City project in Kerala

It will house commercial organisations, financial centre, multi-tenanted offices, incubation and  innovation centres.

Published: 28th September 2020 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 03:04 AM   |  A+A-

Alkesh Kumar Sharma, additional chief secretary, Special Projects.

Alkesh Kumar Sharma, additional chief secretary, Special Projects. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of the Kochi-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (KBIC) project, plans are afoot to develop a node for the non-manufacturing sector at Ayyampuzha and develop the area in a sustainable and eco-friendly manner.

Global City (GIFT), an early-bird project under the upcoming industrial corridor, is envisioned to be a prominent economic growth centre. 

GIFT is expected to be a knowledge and financial centre that will attract local and international organisations with expertise other relevant sectors. It will house commercial organisations, financial centre, multi-tenanted offices, incubation and  innovation centres. GIFT will also include the hospitality sector. The project has been envisaged in a way that all the international benchmarks in terms of infrastructure and services will be met once completed. 

“The vision of the project is to develop the area as a centre of economic growth and employment without any polluting industry or activity,” said Alkesh Kumar Sharma, additional chief secretary, Special Projects.

