STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Covid-19: Levying of fee by schools should be without profit motive, CBSE tells Kerala HC

The High Court had asked the CBSE to inform the court of its jurisdiction and competence to fix fees in its affiliated schools in the state as per the bylaws.

Published: 28th September 2020 09:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 09:49 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The CBSE on Monday informed the Kerala High Court that the schools can charge fees from the students to the extent the expenses for running the institution are met and the levy of fees to be without any profit motive.

The High Court had asked the CBSE to inform the court of its jurisdiction and competence to fix fees in its affiliated schools in the state as per the bylaws. When the case came up for hearing, S Nirmal, counsel for CBSE submitted that the revision of school fees is subject to law and regulations of the appropriate government.

The CBSE has conducted more than 500 online training classes for teachers of affiliated schools. more than 35,000 teachers and principals from across the country participated in the programme.

According to CBSE, the state governments are passing necessary orders for regulating the collection of fees taking into consideration the restrictions imposed in the wake of the pandemic. It is for the concerned state governments to fix the fee considering the prevalent situation.

The submission was made in response to a petition filed by Biju CN and six other parents challenging the removal of their children studying in St. Joseph Public School, Manalimukku, Ernakulam from online classes because of their inability to pay the full school fee.

The court had earlier directed the school principal not to expel any student from online classes on the ground of non-payment of fee. The court on Wednesday made it clear that this direction will be continued until further order.

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
school fees Kerala High Court CBSE Covid-19
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Charan during the press meet in Chennnai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Hospital refused to accept remaining payment after father's death, says SPB's son Charan
Traders at Koyembedu vegetable market on the first day of its reopening on Monday (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
WATCH | A bustling Koyambedu market in Chennai, after five months
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp