Covid-19: Levying of fee by schools should be without profit motive, CBSE tells Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The CBSE on Monday informed the Kerala High Court that the schools can charge fees from the students to the extent the expenses for running the institution are met and the levy of fees to be without any profit motive.

The High Court had asked the CBSE to inform the court of its jurisdiction and competence to fix fees in its affiliated schools in the state as per the bylaws. When the case came up for hearing, S Nirmal, counsel for CBSE submitted that the revision of school fees is subject to law and regulations of the appropriate government.

The CBSE has conducted more than 500 online training classes for teachers of affiliated schools. more than 35,000 teachers and principals from across the country participated in the programme.

According to CBSE, the state governments are passing necessary orders for regulating the collection of fees taking into consideration the restrictions imposed in the wake of the pandemic. It is for the concerned state governments to fix the fee considering the prevalent situation.

The submission was made in response to a petition filed by Biju CN and six other parents challenging the removal of their children studying in St. Joseph Public School, Manalimukku, Ernakulam from online classes because of their inability to pay the full school fee.

The court had earlier directed the school principal not to expel any student from online classes on the ground of non-payment of fee. The court on Wednesday made it clear that this direction will be continued until further order.