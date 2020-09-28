STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Despite high demand, only 65 doctors deployed from Kerala govt's COVID Brigade

This is happening when every district is demanding more healthcare staff to manage Covid at tertiary care hospitals and second-line and first-line treatment centres. 

Published: 28th September 2020 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 02:28 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister KK Shylaja briefing the members of Covid Brigade ahead of their first journey to Kasaragod district.

Health Minister KK Shylaja briefing the members of Covid Brigade ahead of their first journey to Kasaragod district. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal,EPS)

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s much-trumpeted Covid Brigade initiative to intensify the fight against the pandemic is turning out to be a farce. Though over 10,600 people -- including 2,286 doctors -- registered to join the brigade, the government has given the nod to recruit only 65 doctors across the state from the pool.

This is happening when every district is demanding more healthcare staff to manage Covid at tertiary care hospitals and second-line and first-line treatment centres. 

Health Minister K K Shailaja had launched the initiative last month with much fanfare. But statistics show that the government has deployed, besides 65 doctors, only 169 staff in other categories for Covid duty so far. According to sources with the health department, they are getting repeated calls from those who have registered with the Covid Brigade but the authorities concerned are unable to depute them as the government is hesitant to give approval. While there are 367 modern medicine doctors in the Covid Brigade, a majority of those who have registered are ayurveda practitioners.Dr Rajmohan, an ayurveda specialist from Pathanamthitta who used to work in Bali, Indonesia, registered with the special pool around a month back.

“When the coronavirus outbreak happened, I returned home. After quarantine, I decided to join the Covid Brigade. I wanted to do my bit. Since then, I have been in touch with the authorities regularly, requesting to be allotted duty. But I am yet to receive a call-up,” Dr Rajmohan said.

A senior official with the Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, which is reeling under severe staff shortage, said the hospital authorities have been requesting for recruitment of more doctors from the Covid Brigade for quite some time. “People are willing to join but we don’t know why the government is not giving the permission to recruit more hands,” the official said. 

Meanwhile, Dr Mohammad Asheel—a member of the state’s Covid-19 task force—said the Covid Brigade is a reserve pool and deployments would be made when the situation arises. He claimed the government has posted around 400 professionals from the Covid Brigade pool, which is not reflected in the statistics available.

“In some districts, we are unable to deploy people from the Covid Brigade because there are applicants who were shortlisted before the launch of the initiative,” Dr Asheel said. Health department sources also claimed that some of the modern medicine doctors registered with the Covid Brigade expressed unwillingness to join when contacted.

At the same time, Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) general secretary G S Vijayakrishnan demanded the government deploy more healthcare workers immediately. “There is no point in delaying recruitment. The pandemic situation is worsening by the day, and in the coming week, the cases may double. Hospitals are struggling with staff shortage,” he said.

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID brigade Kerala covid 19 COVID 19 Kerala
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Charan during the press meet in Chennnai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Hospital refused to accept remaining payment after father's death, says SPB's son Charan
Traders at Koyembedu vegetable market on the first day of its reopening on Monday (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
WATCH | A bustling Koyambedu market in Chennai, after five months
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp