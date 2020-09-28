STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala government will take strict action against those abusing women on social media: CM Vijayan

Police have filed a case against Nair based on a complaint from the four women, who have also been booked on assault and other charges on a counter complaint by him.

Published: 28th September 2020 11:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 11:34 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Strict action would be taken against those misusing social media to abuse women and the government would even consider appropriate law if the existing statutes were not sufficient, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

In a Facebook post late Sunday in the backdrop of a youtuber here facing the fury of a group of social activists, including popular Malayalam dubbing artist Bhagyalekshmi, over his alleged derogatory video on women, Vijayan asserted the LDF government stood by the victims of abuse.

He also said a "comprehensive probe" has been ordered and the government will ensure that justice was done to the women victims. The youtuber Vijay P Nair, was arrested on Monday night. "He was arrested from his residence at Kalliyur near here," the investigating officer said.

Nair had recently uploaded a video titled "Why do feminists in India, especially in Kerala, not wear underwear" and targets a number of women, including 86-year-old veteran poet and activist Sugathakumari and Bhagyalekshmi, triggering widespread condemnation.

Bhagyalekshmi, social activist Diya Sana and two others had on Saturday entered Nair's office near here, poured black oil on him and thrashed him for uploading a number of derogatory videos about women in social media.

Police have filed a case against Nair based on a complaint from the four women, who have also been booked on assault and other charges on a counter complaint by him.

Vijayan said the government "views the actions, breaching the bounds of decency and humanity, in insulting women very seriously."

"Strict action will be taken against those who misuse the social media facilities to abuse women. If the existing laws are not sufficient for it, appropriate legislation will be considered. The state stands by the women who became the victims of abuse," he said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Association of Clinical Psychologists Kerala chapter informed the media that it will initiate legal action against Nair for allegedly "misusing the name of the profession" by claiming himself to be a Clinical Psychologist Nair was not a member of the association, its office- bearers said, alleging the PhD that he claims to have obtained was from a non-existent university.

The cyber cell of the Kerala police has registered a case against Nair for uploading derogatory videos. He later lodged a complaint alleging thatthe women activists assaulted him and took away his belongings, based on which a case had been registered against them.

In his latest controversial video, Nair had allegedly made 'defamatory' comments about many others including activists Trupti Desai, Bindu Ammini and Rehana Fathima.

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Charan during the press meet in Chennnai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Hospital refused to accept remaining payment after father's death, says SPB's son Charan
Traders at Koyembedu vegetable market on the first day of its reopening on Monday (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
WATCH | A bustling Koyambedu market in Chennai, after five months
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp