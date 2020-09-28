STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Performance audit report: Opposition LDF to protest seeking vigilance probe

According to the initial proposal, a total of 755 families living in the aforementioned colonies will benefit from the RAY project.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the recently released performance audit report on the construction of a flat complex for the rehabilitation of Thuruthi colony residents putting the ruling UDF on the defensive, the Opposition LDF has decided to strengthen the protest against the Mayor. Alleging corruption in the construction, the Opposition has decided to stage a dharna in front of Mayor’s office on Monday demanding Vigilance probe. 

“The report, which  came in the wake of a complaint from councillors regarding the delay in the construction, said the corporation is losing several crores in Central funds due to the delay in the preparation and implementation of the scheme. The lack of planning on the part of ruling front resulted in losing crores of Central funds,” said K J Antony,  Opposition leader.

The construction of flats under the Rajiv Awas Yojana (RAY) had started in 2017.

Further, the report prepared after seeking the response of the Mayor, councillors, municipal secretary, additional secretary, executive engineer and the project engineer pointed out that the corporation had failed to discharge its official responsibilities. “The Mayor and the ruling front is shedding crocodile tears. A Vigilance case should be registered against the Mayor,” said V P Chandran, Opposition councillor.

