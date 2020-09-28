Police suspect hand of gold smuggling racket in recent kidnapping of expat in Kozhikode

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Police suspect a big gold smuggling racket is involved in the recent kidnapping incident involving an expat near Kozhikode airport on September 18.

Riyas, 36, of Kunduthodu, near Kuttiyady, in Kozhikode, was kidnapped by a gang while he was travelling home from Kozhikode airport. They suspected him to be a gold carrier trying to flee with the smuggled gold after reaching the airport on the day.

The gang kidnapped Riyas from Kalothu, near Kondotty, and took him to their hideout and beat him up. However, after knowing he was not a carrier, they released him. Kondotty police have so far arrested four people in connection with the case. The arrested are Muhammad Basheer, 45, of Mampad in Malappuram, Chembai Muhammad, 54, Fazal, 31, (relative of Chembai Muhammad), and Korangad Abdul Nazar, 46, all natives of Thamarassery in Kozhikode Police also seized two cars used by the gang to kidnap Riyas.

“After questioning the culprits, we feel like a big racket based in Kondotty and Thamarassery is behind the kidnapping and related gold smuggling. Police are only investigating the kidnapping part. The smuggling part should be investigated by the Customs. However, we will give a report to the Customs related to the information we have gathered about the racket. The illegal activity is being controlled from other countries,” said Biju K M, Kondotty inspector.