School kalolsavam to go online for Malayali students across globe

KOZHIKODE: As most of the activities in the world have been stalled with the spread of Covid-19, the entire education system has also shifted from schools to online, which has indirectly affected the extracurricular activities of students which used to happen simultaneously with schooling. The pandemic has also stalled Kerala School Kalolsavam, which is Asia’s largest cultural arts festival of students.

In view of this, the World Drama News, a global online community of drama activists, has come up with an alternative to the school youth festival. World Drama News is organising an online school youth festival for Malayali students around the world in October, November and December in collaboration with Rhythm House Performing Art Studio and Bahrain Kerala Samajam. The event will be called Global Youth Festival.

The uniqueness of this competition is that Malayalis from all over the world can participate in the competition online. Thirty individual items in the categories of LP, UP, High School and Higher Secondary are included in the competition.

From October 18, the competition will be held in 22 zones in four categories -- Sargotsavam, Natyotsavam, Sangeethotsavam and Nrithotsavam. A 70-member organising committee with film director Sreejith Poyilkavu as general convener is working on the festival. The last date to register names for the competition is October 10. The names can be registered on WhatsApp number 971506610426 by students in India and on 00919847096392 by those abroad.

The WhatsApp community, which includes Sreejith Poyilkavu, has more than 2,000 active followers till date. “Although the Kerala School Kalolsavam is held every year, this is the first time an online school children’s festival has been launched,” said the organisers.

The State Information Technology & Multilateral Industrial Co-operative Society, an organisation under the state industries ministry, has come up with the project with the intention of continuing it in the years to come. It has also been thought up as a way provide relief from the stress to children and families during the Covid days. All students from Classes 1 to 12, irrespective of the syllabi, can participate in the Global Youth Festival.