Dr PM Mathew Vellore passes away, funeral on Tuesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Psychologist Dr PM Mathew Vellore who debunked the stigma related to counselling with his talk shows and columns, died due to age-related illness on Monday. He was 87. The death came at his house at Palakkalthazhe in Charachira, Thiruvananthapuram. He worked as professor and clinical psychologist at Christian Medical College, Vellore.

He also worked as assistant editor to Malayalam Encyclopaedia of the state government handling the psychology section. But it was his writings and talk shows on relationship issues offering solutions laced with humour that endeared him to the public. Mathew edited psychology magazines in Malayalam and ran a psychotherapy centre at Charachira. He was also an actor, a cartoonist and a founding member of Narma Kairali, a group of humorists based in Thiruvananthapuram. He was active till a couple of years ago before walking difficulties confined him to bed.

He is survived by wife Susy Mathew; children: Dr Sajjan (Oman), Dr Reba (Dubai), Lola (Dubai); daughter-in-law Dr Beena; and sons-in-law Lalu Varghese (Dubai) and Mamman Samuel (Dubai). He was a native of Mavelikara. The funeral will be held at St George Syrian Orthodox Church at Karipuzha in Mavelikara on Tuesday.