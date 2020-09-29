Fit India Freedom Run in Kerala begins on September 30

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aimed at ensuring physical fitness of students during the Covid pandemic, 'Fit India Freedom Run' will be held in the state from September 30 to October 2.

The programme is being organised by Sports Authority of India - Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education (SAI-LNCPE) in association with the Kerala Olympic Association and the Council of CBSE Schools, Kerala (CCSK).

Under the programme, students need to run or walk two kilometres daily from September 30 to October 2.

The students, under the supervision of the schools, will have to keep a track of the cumulative distance covered and upload the details on the Fit India portal.

E-certificates of Fit India Feedom Run participation can be downloaded from the portal www.fitinida.gov.in.

The 'Stay Fit' programme, conducted earlier by the three organisations with the same objective, had evoked a rousing response from various schools.

"The two month long project benefited the students and trainers alike mainly due to the age-appropriate approach and the systematic methodology adopted in its execution," said Indira Rajan, chief patron, CCSK.

She said it was quite apt that the Fit India Run conicided with the completion of the first phase of the Stay Fit programme. This would make the students physically and mentally prepared for the run, she added.