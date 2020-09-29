STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Fit India Freedom Run in Kerala begins on September 30

Under the programme, students need to run or walk two kilometres daily from September 30 to October 2.

Published: 29th September 2020 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

The 'Stay Fit' programme, conducted earlier by the three organisations with the same objective, had evoked a rousing response from various schools.

The 'Stay Fit' programme, conducted earlier by the three organisations with the same objective, had evoked a rousing response from various schools.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aimed at ensuring physical fitness of students during the Covid pandemic, 'Fit India Freedom Run' will be held in the state from September 30 to October 2.

The programme is being organised by Sports Authority of India - Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education (SAI-LNCPE) in association with the Kerala Olympic Association and the Council of CBSE Schools, Kerala (CCSK).

Under the programme, students need to run or walk two kilometres daily from September 30 to October 2.

The students, under the supervision of the schools, will have to keep a track of the cumulative distance covered and upload the details on the Fit India portal.

E-certificates of Fit India Feedom Run participation can be downloaded from the portal www.fitinida.gov.in.

The 'Stay Fit' programme, conducted earlier by the three organisations with the same objective, had evoked a rousing response from various schools.

"The two month long project benefited the students and trainers alike mainly due to the age-appropriate approach and the systematic methodology adopted in its execution," said Indira Rajan, chief patron, CCSK.

She said it was quite apt that the Fit India Run conicided with the completion of the first phase of the Stay Fit programme. This would make the students physically and mentally prepared for the run, she added. 

More from Kerala.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fit India Freedom Run Fit India Run
India Matters
Amnesty International (File photo | AP)
Govt's 'witch-hunt' forces Amnesty halt India operations
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
No seats on bus, train; migrant workers return to Surat on flight
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
54 per cent JNU scholars may drop out due to lack of study material: Survey
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
TNIE Expressions | We need to get the Covid vaccine right the first time: Prof Gupta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purpose.
UP Hathras gangrape survivor dies in Delhi hospital
In the first part of ICMR's serosurvey in 83 districts across the country, 0.73% of the population has been found exposed to COVID-19 infection. (Photo | EPS)
Majority of population still vulnerable to virus, reveals ICMR's 2nd Sero Survey report
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp