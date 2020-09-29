Forensic report of Vythiri ‘encounter’ contradicts cops’ version

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The forensic examination report of the alleged encounter between the police and Maoists at Vythiri in Wayanad last year has found holes in the police version of the incident leading to the killing of Maoist leader CP Jaleel. The police had maintained that Jaleel was killed in an encounter where they were forced to return fire to protect the life of Vythiri SHO and five Thunderbolt (TB) commandos at Upavan resort in Vythiri on March 6, 2019.

The report submitted before the Kalpetta sessions court by the director of the State Forensic Science Laboratory, Thiruvananthapuram, reveals that no sign of firing was detected in the barrel of the country-made weapon recovered from the site. The police had claimed that Jaleel used the gun, later found near his body, to fire at them.The forensic examination also failed to detect lead samples from the swab collected from the inner as well as outer aspects of Jaleel’s right hand.

Nor was lead sample found in the broken pieces of glass collected from the police vehicle, which the police claimed had broken during the shootout. At the same time, lead has been detected from the inner and outer aspects of Jaleel’s left hand. The examination failed to identify the gun used to fire the bullets which claimed his life. As many as 14 service rifles/pistols were produced for the forensic examination.