Life Mission: Files seized from Wadakkanchery municipality office

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A three-member CBI team visited the Wadakkanchery municipality office here on Monday and seized a few files related to the building permit of the housing complex being built under the LIFE Mission project. The officers from the CBI Kochi unit spent two hours at the office. Though they went through several files related to the project, the officers only took the documents related to the sanctioning of the permit.

“As per its request, we gave the team copies of the files related to the building permit of the LIFE Mission project. The Vigilance team that had previously inspected our office also took away the same set of files,” said Wadakkanchery municipality chairperson Sivapriya Santhosh. Meanwhile, Unitac Builders stopped the construction works in the wake of the probe.

Where’s Neethu Johnson?

Thrissur: Anil Akkara, MLA, has been on the lookout for Neethu Johnson, who claimed that she was the beneficiary of the Life Mission project in Wadakkanchery which got stalled due to the ongoing CBI probe. The MLA said he did not know a girl by her name. But he is now on the lookout for Neethu after a letter said to be written by her went viral on social media. Anil said he will wait for her at Engekkad-Mankara Road from 9am to 11am on Tuesday.