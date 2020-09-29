STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LIFE Mission scam: CBI grills Unitac MD Eappen again

Unitac had taken up the work under the project, sponsored by UAE-based Red Crescent. 

Published: 29th September 2020 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

LIFE mission project

A housing colony built as part of the LIFE mission for the fishing community.(File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The CBI investigating the alleged violation of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act in the LIFE Mission project at Wadakkanchery in Thrissur grilled Santhosh Eappen, the managing director of Unitac Builders, again on Monday. Unitac had taken up the work under the project, sponsored by UAE-based Red Crescent. 

Santhosh, who has been arraigned as the first accused in the case, reached the CBI office around 5.50pm with his lawyer. He was questioned for several hours regarding the funds received from UAE. The CBI had earlier questioned him on Saturday. “How Santhosh’s company was unanimously selected for the project without following tender norms is also under investigation.

Unitac was to receive around `14 crore for the project from UAE. Though LIFE Mission was a partner for the project, the state government knew nothing about it. The government allotted the land for the project,” said a source. CBI on Monday also wrote to LIFE Mission authorities seeking details of the project. The agency is likely to quiz LIFE Mission CEO U V Jose soon. 

