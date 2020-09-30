Babri masjid demolition case verdict has ended witch-hunt: Kerala BJP chief 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The verdict of the CBI court in Lucknow has put to and end a three decade long 'witch-hunt' of the BJP and its senior leaders in connection with the demolition of the 'disputed structure' in Ayodhya, BJP state president K Surendran has said.

In a statement, Surendran said the slander campaign by Congress and 'pseudo-secular' politicians against the BJP has been shattered through the vedict.

He asked the Congress to ask for forgiveness for its attempts to divide the nation in the name of the disputed structure in Ayodhya.

"This verdict is a slap on the face of those who were involved in a smear campaign against respected leaders like LK Advani," Surendran said.

He added that the mask of secular political parties, that were involved in hate mongering, has now fallen off.

The BJP leader said the verdict is an endorsement of the party's stance that the demolition of the disputed structure was not pre-meditated.