CBI to interrogate LIFE Mission CEO

KOCHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) violation in the government’s flagship housing project at Wadakkanchery in Thrissur on Tuesday served a notice on LIFE Mission CEO U V Jose to appear before it at the Kochi office on October 5. He has also been asked to arrive with the files related to the Wadakkenchery flat complex project.

The agency on Tuesday also recorded the statements of LIFE Mission Thrissur district coordinator Lins David and Wadakkanchery municipal secretary Muhammad Anas. The CBI collected information about the project and funds utilised for the project from the duo.Following the summons, they turned up at the CBI Kochi office at 10.30am. “They cooperated with us and told us everything they knew of. Both of them claimed that they were instructed by their higher-ups in Thiruvananthapuram to facilitate the project. They were not aware of the funding aspect. Electricity and water connections were provided to the site at Wadakkanchery following the municipal council’s nod,” a CBI source said.

The agency considers their statements as crucial as it is gearing up to question higher officials of the LIFE Mission project. “We have received information that the fund for the project was sanctioned by the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, but the progress of work was monitored by LIFE Mission. More officials involved in the project will be summoned in the coming days,” the source said.

The CBI has already asked LIFE Mission to furnish all details about the Wadakkanchery project, including the MoU signed between the Kerala government and UAE authorities. Besides U V Jose, the agency will interrogate Swapna Suresh who was arrested by the NIA in the case of gold smuggling through the diplomatic channel.

Chennithala alleges ordinance bid to stave off CBI

T’Puram: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged the state government is planning to promulgate an ordinance to stop CBI from taking up the probe into the Life Mission scam. Talking to reporters at Cantonment House here on Tuesday, Chennithala said such an ordinance is pending before the law secretary. The Opposition leader said he would approach Governor Arif Mohammad Khan against the move and would approach court, if need be.

Chennithala urged the state government not to issue such an ordinance as it is against the Constitution. “I will ask the Governor not to sign the ordinance against the CBI probe on the Life Mission scam. This is nothing but a concerted effort on the part of the government to stall the probe by the central agency. It seems LDF is worried that if probed thoroughly, perpetrators behind the scam would be booked. If not, why should the state think of bringing an ordinance?” he said.