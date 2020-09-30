STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kodiyeri alleges UDF-BJP nexus to keep LDF away from power

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has come down heavily on the UDF and BJP citing that they are hellbent on ensuring that LDF does not come back to power.

Published: 30th September 2020 04:39 AM

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan

Kerala CPM secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. (File Photo| Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has come down heavily on the UDF and BJP citing that they are hellbent on ensuring that LDF does not come back to power. That was why they come up with baseless allegations and protests, he said. He also took a dig at UDF leaders claiming that they are scared of their bleak future if LDF returns to power. 

Kodiyeri was speaking after inaugurating the statewide protest in front of the Martyr’s Square at Palayam here on Tuesday against the alleged move to destabilise the LDF government by Opposition parties. Kodiyeri specifically targeted UDF after their youth organisations like Youth League, Youth Congress and KSU had held protest marches and agitation for more than 10 days across the state demanding Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel’s resignation. Kodiyeri said the UDF’s ploy is to get friendly with any political party, including terrorist organisations, so as to dethrone LDF. He recalled how the Muslim League leadership had claimed that BJP was not their foe.

“UDF is getting closer to terrorist organisations like Jamaat-e-Islami and SDPI. In fact, they are appeasing the RSS leadership too and their intention is to form a rainbow front having a multitude of different organisations so that LDF does not return to power,” said Kodiyeri. The CPM leader did not leave out BJP either and alleged that during the pandemic, the Centre has been handing over all sectors to the corporate. 

Kodiyeri said the Congress and BJP are hand in glove as there is a concerted effort to ensure that the Centre’s lapses are not highlighted. He also alleged that BJP is trying to garner a few seats in the state with the help of the Congress. He exuded confidence that the LDF will emerge victorious in the local body elections as well as in the next Assembly elections.

