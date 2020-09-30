STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New twist in Kerala gold smuggling case as key accused Sandeep Nair says ready to confess

Fourth accused Sandeep Nair in his petition stated that he knows the fact of the case and was ready to confess it before the court under 164 CrPC.

Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair

Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM  (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major development in the Kerala gold smuggling scandal, prime accused Sandeep Nair has said that he is ready to give a confession statement admitting the crime before the court. He filed an application in this regard at the NIA court in Kochi.

Fourth accused Sandeep Nair in his petition stated that he knows the fact of the case and was ready to confess it before the court under 164 CrPC.

Following the petition, NIA Court Judge P Krishna Kumar examined him via a video conferencing.

He was told that by admitting the crime, there is no guarantee of getting a pardon in the case or that he will be made an approver.

He may be found guilty in the case. On this, he said that he was fully aware of it and was ready to give a confession statement.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) did not object to the petition and stated that it will approach the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court to record his confession statement under CrPC 164.

Sandeep was arrested along with Swapna Suresh by NIA from Bangalore on July 11. He was one of the main links to understanding the smuggling chain.

NIA had searched his house in Thiruvananthapuram and found some incriminating material. He was also accused in the case registered by Customs and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Sandeep is currently lodged in the Viyyur Central Jail, Thrissur district.

