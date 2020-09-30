STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No bypoll in Chavara, Kuttanad

Decision prompted by state’s feedback on impracticality of holding elections

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided not to announce the conduct of byelections in Kuttanad and Chavara assembly segments as well as to five more assembly seats in three other poll-bound states. The byelections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Assam were not announced as assembly polls will be held in these states in April-May next year.

State Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta as well as Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena had written to the ECI many times citing the ‘practical difficulties’ in conducting the bypoll at this juncture. The state had cited the worsening Covid situation and also pointed out that the newly elected members in these two seats would only get a little over three months’ term.

The Election Commission’s decision on Kuttanad and Chavara was prompted by the state’s convincing feedback regarding the impracticality of conducting the polls at this juncture, Meena said. “The Election Commission is constitutionally obliged to conduct the election. Since the poll panel cannot cancel an impending election, it has decided not to announce the conduct of the bypoll, taking into account the unprecedented situation,” explained Meena. Mehta had first written to the ECI in August citing the practical difficulties in conducting the bypoll. Recently, he had also conveyed to the poll panel the decision of an all-party meeting against conducting the by-election.

UDF welcomes decision
Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala welcomed the Election Commission’s decision not to go ahead with byelections in the Kuttanad and Chavara assembly constituencies. He said all political parties had urged the poll panel to cancel the bypolls, saying the elected legislators will get only a few months in office.

