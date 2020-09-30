STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No shooting nod for two movies over Mollywood actors’ refusal to reduce pay

The association also requested the state government to waive the entertainment tax when the theatres reopen after the pandemic.

Published: 30th September 2020 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Office-bearers of the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA) on Tuesday denied shooting permission to two movies, citing that the lead actors were not ready to slash their remuneration as instructed by the Kerala Film Chamber. In the wake of Covid, the apex body of Malayalam films had instructed the actors and technicians of Mollywood to reduce their remuneration to help producers and distributors, who have been in a deep financial crunch as theatres are shut due to the pandemic.

“The producers association considered requests from 10 producers for shooting their movies. We had asked for detailed proposals including the budgets. While going through the proposals, we noticed that two actors, who are doing the lead roles in two different movies, have asked for a higher remuneration than what they were given before the virus outbreak. We have asked the producers to discuss the issue with them and ask them to reduce the amount,” said KFPA president Rejaputhra Renjith.

“All lead actors and technicians who are part of ongoing projects have agreed to reduce their remuneration. We hope these two actors too will be ready to slash their rates to help the producers,” Renjith added.

He said a special committee constituted to oversee projects amid Covid-19 will talk to the producers and actors. The committee consists of senior producers including Ziyad Koker, VBK Menon and Ouseppachan Valakkuzhi.The association also requested the state government to waive the entertainment tax when the theatres reopen after the pandemic.

