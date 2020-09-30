STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 7k Covid cases again, Pinarayi calls for plasma donation

Published: 30th September 2020 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank

A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The single-day Covid-19 tally of the state crossed the 7,000-mark for the third time this month, with 7,354 new cases being reported on Tuesday. With the alarming rise in cases, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called for plasma donation by those who had recovered.Malappuram has become a cause for concern with 1,040 fresh cases on the day. The Covid situation in Thiruvananthapuram, which reported 935 new cases, remained unabated as active cases breached the 10,000-mark to reach 10,405.

As many as 3,420 people recovered on the day, while the Covid toll increased to 719 with the confirmation of 22 more deaths as due to the virus infection. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters that though serious, the situation had not gone out of hand yet. “Facilities like beds and ICUs/ventilators have not reached full capacity yet. Once cases surge steeply, the facilities will be overwhelmed. The focus should be on restricting the transmission of the virus,” he said. 

To promote plasma donation, a campaign will be launched on October 1 in Kottayam.“The state is using convalescent plasma therapy to treat critical Covid patients. For this, the cooperation of those who have recovered is needed. As part of the campaign, at least five donors will be asked to donate plasma daily. The target is to identify 500 donors in 100 days. Such an initiative will help address plasma shortage in districts like Thrissur,” he said. People aged between 18 and 55 years are chosen as donors. 

He said a limited community cluster had emerged at a migrant labour camp at Ranni in Pathanamthitta. “In Pathanamthitta, a contractor abandoned a migrant labourer who tested positive. This happened despite a government directive that it is the responsibility of contractors to take care of migrant labourers,” he said.
He said the number of ICU beds at Ernakulam MCH at Kalamassery, which has been designated as a Covid Hospital, have been increased. “It has been directed to set aside at least 20 beds at every hospital in Ernakulam for those with serious symptoms,” he said.

130 more health workers infected
As many as 130 health workers tested positive for Covid on Tuesday, the highest in a day. Local transmission accounted for 7,036 of the total cases. Sources of infection of 672 patients are unknown. 

