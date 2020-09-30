STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tertiary care on verge of collapse in Capital as staff shortage hits MCH

Alarming rise in number of Covid and non-Covid patients is putting a lot of pressure on hospital

Published: 30th September 2020 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Representational image.(Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The  incident in which a patient who was in critical care was discharged by the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Thiruvananthapuram with maggot-infested wounds raises serious concern over the quality of tertiary care provided at the hospital. The alarming rise in the number of Covid and non-Covid patients is putting a lot of pressure on MCH which also caters to patients from neighbouring districts and even Tamil Nadu.

Inadequate staff nurses, nursing assistants and cleaning staff are the primary reasons for the decline in the quality of treatment. MCH has requested 858 more staff nurses, 457 nursing assistants and 408 cleaning personnel to ensure quality medical care. The hospital is currently dealing with more than 450 Covid positive patients, 83 of whom are critical, and around 600 non-Covid patients.

“We have been repeatedly writing to district authorities and the state government demanding more staff, especially staff nurses,” said a senior MCH official. “There is an acute shortage of staff nurses and nursing assistants. Such untoward incidents are being highlighted and discussed by the media. This would demoralise scores of health staff working day and night tirelessly to fight the pandemic. We have been stretching their schedules and, sometimes, the nurse to patients ratio becomes too heavy.”

‘300 health workers tested +ve’

The official said a minimum of 300 healthcare workers at the MCH have tested positive since the pandemic outbreak. According to authorities, the bed strength at the MCH comes to around 1,954 which is in addition to the multi-speciality block and a few other wards. After the outbreak, the MCH has been juggling with scores of critical patients, Covid and others. TNIE has learnt there has been an influx of non-Covid patients after the declaration of unlock measures. “We have dedicated around 800 beds for non-Covid patients, but don’t have enough staff to manage patients as per the protocol issued by the state and the Centre,” said the official.

With almost all Covid patients admitted there being bedridden, the staff shortage is crippling. The Kerala Government Nurses Association (KGNA) state secretary Nisha Hameed said there is a huge gap in the staffpatient ratio. “It’s easy blame us, which has always been happening. And it’s easier to suspend a nurse than take action against the people responsible for the fault.

Only PG doctors come for rounds once or twice to the Covid wards and nurses take care of patients. No senior doctor comes for rounds. Even if this happened because of our neglect, doctors are equally responsible. Had they come and screened the patients, they would have noticed the maggots,” said Nisha.

