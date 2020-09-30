STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YouTube removes ‘Vtrix Scene’ for its misogynist content

However, Dinesh secured anticipatory bail from the chief judicial magistrate court. Vijay was later remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. 

Published: 30th September 2020

Kerala Youtuber assaulted for sexist remarks. (Photo| Screen grab)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Based on a request from the Kerala government, online video-streaming giant YouTube on Tuesday removed Vijay P Nair’s controversial channel ‘Vtrix Scene’ and all his videos containing misogynistic remarks. The government had approached the firm requesting that the channel be taken down.

Meanwhile, the Indian Association of Clinical Psychologists approached the Rehabilitation Council of India to initiate legal steps against Vijay for calling himself a ‘clinical psychologist.’ The Thampanoor police are likely to seek Vijay’s custody soon for falsely claiming to have a PhD on the subject. 

Bhagyalakshmi, two others get bail
Dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi, activists Diya Sana, and Sreelakshmi Arakkal were granted anticipatory bail by the Sessions Court on Tuesday. Earlier, they had approached the court seeking bail and challenging the non-bailable offences charged against them. 

