Ahead of Modi-Yogi visits, Kerala BJP leaders put up united face

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sending out a message of unity ahead of the assembly polls, BJP state president K Surendran on Wednesday participated in a roadshow in Kazhakoottam constituency along with NDA candidate Sobha Surendran, with whom he has had an uneasy working relationship. The united campaign was aimed at scotching reports that the state leadership was not keen on Sobha entering the fray. The firebrand woman leader was directed by the central leadership to contest from Kazhakoottam at the eleventh hour, despite stiff opposition from the state unit.

According to a party source, Surendran — being the party state chief — could not keep away from Kazhakoottam for long as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are slated to campaign for Sobha in Kazhakoottam in the coming days. Modi is also slated to attend the party’s campaign in Konni — where Surendran is contesting — before arriving in Kazhakoottam on Friday (April 2). Surendran and Sobha were seen exchanging pleasantries and waving to the crowds as the roadshow began from Nalanchira amid busy traffic. He also participated in the front’s campaign programmes in Vattiyoorkavu and Nemom constituencies.

An ‘invitation’ to Kadakampally

Sobha, meanwhile, sent out an open invitation letter through social media to LDF candidate and Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran to participate in BJP’s campaign, which will be attended by Yogi on Thursday (April 1) and Modi the next day. Sobha’s invite came in the wake of Kadakampally’s taunt that BJP’s national leaders were staying away from her campaign. “You had raised a complaint regarding the absence of national leaders here. I have given serious consideration to your concerns because it’s my responsibility to look into any issue raised by a voter in Kazhakoottam,” Sobha said.