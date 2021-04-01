‘Captain Pinarayi’ not official: Prakash Karat

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: When the election campaigning heats up, party members and supporters coin all sorts of words and post memes with such catch phrases on the social media. “The young party supporters are really creative in this aspect but, in our party, the powers are not centralised,” said CPM politburo member Prakash Karat.

Karat was replying to a question from media persons here on Wednesday as to what was the reason for calling Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ‘Captain’ instead of ‘Comrade’ as has been the usual practice.

“I know what you were alluding to -- whether a “personality cult” is being seen in the party. It is not true. As a political party, we will not do it. The coinage of words like ‘Captain’ is not the official line. In the past, Congress leader K Karunakaran was addressed as ‘Leader’ but in the CPM, we do not have such a practice.

“There is no such design or official approval and it is being done by party supporters (on their own). Even in West Bengal, young party supporters are very creative and use jingles of film songs for campaign propaganda. Such actions are limited to the election campaign,” he said.“In our party, unlike the Congress, we have adopted a collective functioning process through the constitution of committees. All are equal in the party.”