Covid cases see surge, TPR rises to 5.37 per cent

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The test positivity rate of Covid-19 cases witnessed a surge in the state on Wednesday, raising concerns. The test positivity rate on the day is 5.37 per cent, which is the highest in the past two weeks. On Tuesday, the rate was 4.08 per cent. Incidentally, the samples tested on Wednesday is also less- 49,427. The state recorded 2,653 positive cases and 2,039 recoveries on the day.

A total of 15 deaths were also reported on the day taking the toll to 4,621. Kannur district reported the highest number of cases with 416 while Wayanad reported the least number of cases (55). So far, 111 returnees from the UK and South Africa tested positive and 11 among them contracted the new strain of Covid. The results of 104 returnees turned out negative for the new strain. Special arrangements have been made at airports to screen passengers from European countries.