Covid vaccination for people above 45 begins on Thursday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Covid-19 vaccination for persons above the age of 45 in the state will begin on Thursday, the state health department said in a statement on Wednesday. People can register for the vaccination online or on the spot at hospitals. However, the department encourages the people to do online registration to avoid the rush. The registration has begun on www.cowin.gov.in. Those who register can select the dates and places of their convenience. The health department plans to complete the vaccination drive for persons above the age of 45 within 45 days.

The vaccination centres will be increased in the coming days to ensure inoculation of the maximum number of persons. The Union Ministry of Health has already informed the state that more vaccine ampoules would be made available in the coming days. As per the details available with the health department, a total of 9,51,500 doses will be arriving in the state this week. As many as 4,40,500 doses are ready for administration in Thiruvananthapuram while 5,11,000 doses will be ready in Ernakulam from Thursday. The vaccines will also be arriving in Kozhikode in the coming days.

So far, the vaccines have been administered to health workers, frontline warriors, election duty officers, persons above the age of 60 and those who have serious illnesses between the age of 45 and 59. The vaccination has been given to 35,01,495 people so far in the state. Of these, 4,84,411 health workers have received the first shot while 3,15,226 have got the second shot. A total of 1,09,670 frontline warriors have received the first dose of the vaccine while 69,230 have received the second shot.