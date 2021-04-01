STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Did no wrong, became fall guy in dollar smuggling, says Santosh Eapen

His full profit was given away as commission to cement his ties with the consulate officials, he told TNIE.

Published: 01st April 2021 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 02:17 AM   |  A+A-

Santosh Eapen

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In interview to TNIE, Unitac MD says his entire profit in Wadakkanchery LIFE Mission project paid as commission to cement ties with UAE Consulate staff for future contracts

Santosh Eapen, managing director of Unitac Builders, who was arrested by the customs in connection with the reverse hawala case and later released on bail, said the prospects of doing future business with the UAE Consulate had prompted him to pay commission to the consulate staff for the Wadakkanchery LIFE Mission flat project. 

His full profit was given away as commission to cement his ties with the consulate officials, he told TNIE.
“It was my first deal with them and I was looking forward to doing more business with them. For that, I had decided to give them `4.5 crore, which was my profit, as commission. Of that, I had paid `3.8 crore to the consulate staff, while the rest was given to a firm owned by Sandeep Nair as liaison charge. People wonder how I could give such a hefty commission. After deducting my profit and the commission, the money that would go into the project would be minimal, they think. But what they did not know is that I had given up my entire profit to pay the commission,” he said. 

He said the contract for constructing the flats was between him and the UAE Consulate and since he was not a government servant nor had he given any kickbacks to government staff, the charges of corruption against him will not stand.

Eapen said the construction at Wadakkanchery was carried out without compromising the quality. He said a part of the commission amount was paid to the consulate officials in dollars as insisted by Swapna Suresh and consulate staff Khalid Ali Shoukry. “The cash was paid to the consulate staff in three instalments. Twice, the dollar was arranged by Axis Bank’s Karamana branch, while on one occasion, an Axis Bank staffer of Vyttila branch in Kochi had arranged it from outside,” he said. A total of $1.90 lakh was given to the consulate staff. He said the consulate officials had been into this practice of taking commission in dollars from contractors. Eapen said he had no inkling that the dollar was to be smuggled out of the country. “It never struck me, nor did I know that they were going to do that. I was at the wrong place at the wrong moment,” he said.

“The allegation that I gave an iPhone to Kodiyeri’s wife is wrong. The phone that is under question has been with me since November 30, 2019. I had brought six phones as requested by Swapna for distribution among guests during the UAE National Day celebrations organised by the consulate. She told me to buy five ordinary iPhones and an expensive one for the consul-general. Later, they returned the expensive phone saying that the consul-general wanted a more upgraded version. 

“That phone is what some say Kodiyeri’s wife is using. That’s not true. Regarding Chennithala, he was the one who had distributed phones to the guests during the National Day celebrations. I had mentioned this in my writ petition in the High Court. But when it came to the court, the word ‘presented by Chennithala’ in my petition was somehow changed as ‘presented to Chennithala’,” he said.The allegation affected my business so much so that I had to suspend my  construction and hospitality businesses, he said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Santosh Eapen Dollar smuggling case Unitac
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp