Kerala elections: Congress worker accompanying UDF candidate dies in freak road accident

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Congress worker who was accompanying Aruvikkara UDF candidate K S Sabarinathan in his vehicle campaign died after sustaining injuries in a road accident.

Pradeep, a 33-year-old man hailing from Cheriya Aryanad, died after meeting with an accident at Palaikonam on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened when Pradeep, who was driving a bike, hit the door of a car that was travelling ahead of him. Pradeep fell off the bike and was run over by a KSRTC bus.

Sabarinathan and his team were campaigning near Chamavila, which was the felicitation point before Palaikonam. Pradeep and another group of party workers who were with Sabarinathan moved to Palaikonam to arrange the preparations to welcome the candidate.

As Pradeep was about to reach the place, the passengers travelling in a car opened the back door and that hit the bike. Though Pradeep was rushed to the hospital, he could not be saved.