Kerala Elections: Face off - Vadakara

Know your netas

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service
  1. What’s one thing the constituency lacks? How do you plan to address it?
  2. Your take on the opponents.
  3. How confident are you of winning the seat?
  4. Your favourite pastime.

Manayath  Chandran (LJD) - LDF

Drinking water scarcity. To resolve the issue, a special project, which includes own water storage and distribution facility, will be launched.

I hope voters will give a fitting answer to the unholy alliance between Congress and RMPI. Both parties are working with totally different ideologies.

Vadakara is a stronghold of the Left and socialist parties. 
The people are happy with the development activities of the government and they want the LDF to continue in power. 

I read books during free time.

K K Rema (RMPI) - UDF-supported

Priority to resolve drinking water problem, especially in the coastal area. Special project will be 
executed after consulting experts.

No personal allegations against opponents. We expose the LDF govt’s failure in addressing basic needs of the people. 

Assassination of T P Chandrasekharan is an ever-bleeding wound for people in Vadakara. And, they will vote against those behind the murder.

I prefer short trips during free time.

 M Rajesh  Kumar (BJP) - NDA

Shortage of drinking water. It can be resolved by effectively using available resources. Special scheme will be launched to rejuvenate water bodies.

Ideologically, RMPI is against Congress and UDF. But they have joined hands for power. LDF has fielded a candidate whose party jumps from one front to another for positions. People can’t trust them.

People here are fed up of LDF and UDF and they have started to think BJP as an alternative, which will help me. 

I hardly get free time as I am a practising advocate and full-time party worker.

