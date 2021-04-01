STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala Elections: Thrissur likely to see photo finish

UDF candidate Padmaja Venugopal campaigning at Chettupuzha

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

THRISSUR: There’s nothing like the cool relief of nightfall after a sweltering summer day. The sun sets and a refreshing breeze blows through Thekkinkadu Maidan, the heart of Thrissur city. High-mast lamps illuminate the park. The hundreds of elders and youngsters, who gather there after a hectic day, discuss current affairs like rising fuel prices, the impact of Covid on trade and, of course, politics. Thrissur, the constituency, is witnessing a high-profile, three-cornered fight among UDF’s Padmaja Venugopal, NDA’s Suresh Gopi and LDF’s P Balachandran. 

As poll campaigning reached a crescendo on Tuesday, the discussions revolved around election trends. BJP’s slogan: ‘We are giving Thrissur to you’, was also a topic.Will it happen? The opinions are divided. One thing is sure, that Suresh Gopi is making waves in the constituency and even if he doesn’t win, he can make or mar the chances of his rivals.

ITI instructor Rajan said, “It is a three-cornered fight and LDF’s vote share will come down to 45,000 from 53,000 polled by V S Sunil Kumar in 2016. Forward caste votes will get divided between Padmaja and Suresh Gopi. NDA will poll 35,000 riding on the Suresh Gopi factor and UDF vote share will come down. LDF candidate P Balachandran can win with traditional Left votes.”

“Though P Balachandran may not get personal votes, the goodwill created by the government through welfare schemes may aid him. People from marginalised sections survived the lockdown with the food kits distributed by the government,” said Jose Kuriachira, who had to discontinue his gold wholesale business due to the loss incurred during the lockdown.

Prabhakaran, a trader at Kuttimukku, differs. “There is no Pinarayi wave. Whatever PR exercise you conduct, people can judge for themselves. UDF will come to power in state. Padmaja will win,” he said.
In another corner, Sreejith and Sivadas, both computer service personnel, are discussing Suresh Gopi’s prospects. “There is a chance for him as he is known to have supported the poor using his MP fund,” said Sreejith.

“They talk about food kits and rice only. Is it the right development model? We need more industries. Suresh Gopi helped many people through charity and by facilitating their return from West Asian countries in Vande Bharat flights. It will not be a surprise if he wins,” said Sivadas.Autorickshaw driver Johnson said odds are in Padmaja’s favour. “She is familiar here and voters’ sentiments towards her father K Karunakaran is a factor. However, there is a change in BJP’s favour among upper class Christians,” Though known as a UDF bastion, the family of Karunakaran has unpleasant memories in Thrissur.

Karunakaran was defeated by V V Raghavan in the 1996 Lok Sabha elections while his son K Muraleedharan lost in 1998. Padmaja was defeated by V S Sunil Kumar in 2016 from Thrissur.“Therambil Ramakrishnan represented Thrissur for five terms and Thrissur stood with my father even when he lost in 1996. People here know me and cannot be fooled through food kits. Suresh Gopi will get only BJP votes,” said Padmaja.

“Projects implemented by Sunil Kumar as MLA to address issues like drinking water and infrastructure will work in LDF’s favour. The poor who are struggling to tide over lockdown blues cannot be fooled by raising the Sabarimala issue,” said Balachandran. Suresh Gopi urged voters to choose NDA to ensure happiness, peace and protection of rights. “If you think NDA will need time to take the reins of power, cast your votes to transform BJP into a corrective force in the state,” he told voters at Thiruvambady.   

Activist K Venu, a former Naxalite, feels Padmaja has an edge in the battle. “Though Balachandran is known among party workers, he is not as popular as Sunil Kumar. The government’s welfare measures have influenced marginalised sections. However, it would be the 10% neutral votes that prove crucial in Thrissur,” he said.With campaigning set to end soon, the three fronts are leaving no stone unturned to attract voters. It is a neck-and-neck battle in Thrissur and voters are holding the cards close to their chest.

