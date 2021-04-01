STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Municipal councillors of allies CPM, KC(M) trade blows in Pala

The Left leaders, who termed the incident as unfortunate, added that UDF was trying in vain to utilise it politically.

Published: 01st April 2021 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 02:15 AM   |  A+A-

beaten up, thrashed, mob

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In a major embarrassment to the LDF during the final phase of the campaign for Assembly elections, members of the Kerala Congress (M) and the CPM clashed with each other during a meeting of the standing council of the Left-ruling Pala municipal council on Wednesday.

According to reports, an argument that occurred between Binu Pulikkakandam, a member of CPM, and Baiju Kollamparambil of KC (M) at a meeting of the standing committee on health, turned into a physical clash in the municipal hall. As per the video footage of the incident, Baiju, at first, slapped Binu on his face in front of municipal chairman Anto Jose Padinjarekkara and the municipal secretary.

Though, a swift intervention by other councillors avoided further flare-up, Binu counterattacked Baiju a few minutes later and the latter fell down to a chair. Following the incident, both the persons sought medical treatment Later, district leadership of both KC(M) and CPM intervened and settled the issues between the members. However, according to CPM insiders, the clash was the culmination of a stand-off between KC(M) and CPM workers, which commenced shortly after the local body polls. With the incident creating a major blow to the LDF in Pala, where KC (M) chairman is taking on UDF candidate Mani C Kappen in the assembly elections, the local leadership of the Left Front came out with a clarification that the incident wouldn’t affect the LDF in the election.

“There is no difference of opinion between the CPM and the KC(M). Both the parties and the Left Front are working together for the victory of the LDF in Pala. Differences of opinion between two individuals will not affect the election campaign in any way,” said CPM district secretariat member Lalichan George in a press meet in the evening.

The Left leaders, who termed the incident as unfortunate, added that UDF was trying in vain to utilise it politically. “In Pala municipality, the Left Front is working together without any differences of opinion. Before all council meetings, the LDF Parliamentary Party meets and decides the agenda and the general political position of the council. In a democracy, it is natural for members to disagree on certain issues. It is customary to discuss these issues and arrive at a consensus,” they said.

A leadership meeting of the UDF, on the other hand, noted the incident had brought shame to Pala and attributed the episode to attempts by the KC(M) to hijack the CPM in Pala. “That they did not initiate any disciplinary action against the persons involved in this shameful incident itself shows the political erosion both sides are facing,” said Saji Manjakadambil, chairman of the UDF committee in Kottayam.In the recently held local body elections, the LDF had won the Pala municipality for the first time in the 68-year-old history of the civic body.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM KC(M) Pala Kerala Elections Kerala Assembly Polls 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 Kerala Polls Kerala Polls 2021 Kerala Elections 2021
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp