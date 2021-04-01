Nilambur Congress office murder: High Court acquits two accused

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday set aside the life imprisonment awarded to B K Biju, former member of then Power Minister Aryadan Muhammed’s personal staff, and his accomplice K Shamsudheen in the Radha murder case. The Manjeri Additional Sessions Court had pronounced the sentence in the case which relates to the murder of housekeeper Radha at the the Congress block committee office in Aryadan’s home constituency of Nilambur.

The bench, while allowing the petition of the two convicts, observed that the investigation hinged on a number of probabilities, but a successful prosecution will depend on such probabilities being raised to the level of a credible version which, beyond any reasonable doubt drives home the guilt of the accused. The ingenuity of the investigator lies in unearthing the evidence that eludes the common man and not scripting a story and gathering evidence to match the script. “The lingering doubts that pervade every aspect of the evidence persuade us to give the accused the benefit of doubt and acquit them of the charges levelled against them,” held the court.

The court directed that they should be released from jail forthwith and also dismissed the appeal filed by the state government seeking to award capital punishment to the accused. Radha was murdered on February 5, 2014. The murder took place inside the computer room of the party office, after which the body was stuffed inside a jute sack and taken away in a goods vehicle belonging to second accused Shamsudheen.